Edo Killings: Gov Yusuf Demands Public Parade Of Suspects

Kano State Governor, Kabir Yusuf, has called for a public parade of the suspects arrested in connection with the brutal killing of 16 Kano indigenes in Udene, Uromi Local Government Area of Edo State.

Governor Yusuf also reiterated the need for full compensation to the families of the victims as part of justice for the heinous act.

Yusuf made this demand on Monday when he received Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, who led a delegation to Kano to offer condolences over the tragic incident.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf insisted on a transparent process, including a public parade of the perpetrators, to assure Nigerians that justice is being served.

“We appreciate the prompt action taken so far, but justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done.

“The people of Kano, and indeed all Nigerians, deserve to see those responsible for this massacre brought to justice publicly,” Governor Yusuf stated.

He further commended Governor Okpebholo for engaging with Hausa community leaders in Edo State to prevent escalation and for committing to compensating the bereaved families.

“The compensation promised is a commendable step, but it must be executed without delay to support the grieving families who have lost their breadwinners,” he added.

Yusuf also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing security agencies to take immediate action and emphasized that such atrocities must never be repeated in any part of Nigeria.

Earlier, Okpebholo, while expressing deep sorrow over the killings, assured that his administration would ensure that justice is served swiftly and fairly.

“I rushed to Uromi as soon as I got the news. I met with the Hausa community there, and we worked to ease tensions. I want to assure you that those responsible will face the full wrath of the law,” Governor Okpebholo said.

The Kano State Government maintains its stance that justice must be fully implemented to restore confidence among citizens and prevent further incidents of ethnic violence in the country.

