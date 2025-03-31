Edo Killings: Akpabio Calls For Justice To Assuage Pains

Share

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday condemned the murder of 16 travellers in Edo State, describing it as a senseless act of violence that is unacceptable and has no place in society.

According to a press release issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Senator Akpabio said, “I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the gruesome murder of 16 travelers in Edo State. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and has no place in our society.

“I condemn in the strongest terms this heinous crime and urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that the perpetrators of this barbaric act are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions.

“As a people, we must work together to promote peace, unity, and understanding. We cannot afford to let such acts of violence divide us or undermine our collective efforts to build a better Nigeria.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the government and people of Edo State, and all those affected by this tragic event. I pray that God grants the departed peaceful rest and gives their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has paid a condolence visit to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, over the killings of travelers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, said:

“The governor visited the Maitama residence of the Deputy President of the Senate in Abuja on Monday.

“A mob had intercepted the innocent travelers who were on their way to Kano State for Sallah celebrations, ransacked their vehicle, and gruesomely murdered them on Thursday. The victims, who were hunters, were from Kano State.”

Mudashir said that the Governor extended his condolences to the Deputy President of the Senate, who hails from Kano State, and pledged that the Edo State government would assist the families of the victims.

Governor Okpebholo also disclosed that 14 suspects arrested in connection with the killings would be transferred to Abuja for further interrogation.

While assuring that the perpetrators would face the full wrath of the law, he described the killings as unfortunate and condemnable.

“It is unfortunate that this happened in our state. We are here to let you and others know that we are not happy.

“The President is taking decisive action on this matter, and he is equally displeased. The Inspector-General of Police has swung into action, and the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department is leading the case. So far, 14 suspects have been arrested.

“They will be transferred to Abuja for interrogation. Additionally, we have set up a committee to ensure that the families of the deceased receive adequate support,” he said.

Responding, the Deputy President of the Senate emphasized that the perpetrators must be brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We cannot undo what has been done. But what all Nigerians are looking forward to is ensuring that those responsible for this barbaric act are arrested and prosecuted. You are making commendable progress in that regard, and I am also pleased that your government is ready to assist the families of the victims.

“I urge you to continue pursuing this case to its logical conclusion so that all those involved in these heinous crimes are brought to justice. This will serve as a deterrent to those who might contemplate such acts in the future.

“People from other parts of the country have coexisted peacefully with your people in Edo for centuries. This kind of barbaric act has never occurred before, and I am confident that, under your watch, it will not happen again.

“I appreciate your efforts. You have also informed me that you will be meeting with the Kano State governor today. This is a commendable step.

“Please continue your good work. The President has also expressed satisfaction with your handling of the situation, and we have seen your dedication firsthand, as we have discussed this matter several times in the past 72 hours,” he said.

