Edo Killings: Ajadi Calls For Peaceful Coexistence

Share

A South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has condemned the killing of 16 Kano travelers, identified as hunters, in Uromi, Edo State, saying that jungle justice has no place in a civilized nation.

Commiserating with the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and the people of Kano State over the tragic incident, Ajadi described the act as uncalled for at this critical time in Nigeria’s history.

It was reported that 16 northern travelers were killed by local vigilantes at Udune Efandion, Esan North-East Local Government Area, Uromi, Edo State, who were later identified as Hunters.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ajadi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, praying for the repose of the victims’ souls.

He also called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, urging citizens to see themselves as brothers and sisters.

He warned against taking the law into one’s hands, emphasizing that anyone suspected of criminal activity should be reported to law enforcement agencies.

His statement reads: “I commiserate with the Kano State Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Yusuf, and the people of Kano State on the brutal killing of 16 northern hunters in Uromi, Edo State, as they traveled from Port Harcourt to Kano for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“This incident is regrettable and uncalled for. We can only pray for the repose of their souls. May the Almighty Allah grant them Aljannah Firdaus.

“I urge Nigerians to live as one, regardless of tribe or religion. Our National Anthem emphasizes unity, and we must uphold its message that, ‘though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.’

“This act is highly condemnable. However, we take solace in the fact that the government has promised to bring the perpetrators to justice. I am confident that they will face the full wrath of the law.

“The key lesson from this tragic event is that Nigerians must not take the law into their own hands. Instead, any suspected criminals or crimes should be reported to the nearest law enforcement agencies.

“I also commend Governor Abba Yusuf for his efforts in preventing reprisal attacks. May God console him and the people of Kano. We pray that we never witness such a sorrowful event again in our nation,” Ajadi said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

