Edo: Kidnappers Demand N200m Ransom For Abducted Medical Doctor, Brother

Gunmen who abducted a medical doctor, Ibrahim Tahir, and his brother, Abu Tahir, in Auchi, Edo State, have demanded a ransom of ₦200 million for their release.

The two brothers were kidnapped on January 2 along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi.

Their father, Alhaji Momoh Tahir, confirmed on Sunday that the kidnappers had contacted the family with the ransom demand. He said negotiations led to a reduction of the amount to ₦100 million, expressing hope that further dialogue could result in an additional reduction.

“They have been in touch with us since the abduction. They initially demanded ₦200 million, but we were able to negotiate it down to ₦100 million. We are still hoping further discussions will reduce the amount,” he said.

Describing the experience as harrowing, the distraught father prayed for the safe return of his sons.

“It is a trying period for our family, but we pray they return home safely,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, CSP Eno Ikoedem, said the abduction was reported on January 2, 2026, at about 8:30 p.m.

“Upon receipt of a distress call reporting the kidnapping of two brothers, Abu Ibrahim and Abu Tahir, along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, the Divisional Police Officer, Auchi Division, was immediately deployed to the scene,” she said.

According to her, police operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, forest guards, and community safety volunteers familiar with the terrain, commenced aggressive search-and-rescue operations.

“The operation within the forest has been ongoing, and the Command assures the family and the general public that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safe rescue of the victims. Further developments will be communicated,” she added.

It was gathered that Ibrahim Tahir is currently undergoing his housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi.

A family source disclosed that the abduction occurred in front of his residence as he attempted to open his gate after returning from work.

“This is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. A young doctor whose only crime is serving humanity has now become another victim of insecurity,” the source said, calling on security agencies and the Edo State Government to act swiftly to secure the brothers’ release.