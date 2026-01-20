Edo Kidnap Victims: Seven Regain Freedom After Ransom Payment

Seven indigenes of Imoga community in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State were released on Monday evening after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

The Coordinator of the Movement for the Advancement of Akoko Edo People, Dr. Bode Ekundayo, disclosed in a message to journalists on Tuesday that the victims have been reunited with their families.

“Victims have now been released after the payment of a huge ransom,” Ekundayo said. However, he declined to disclose the exact amount paid for their release.

He also revealed that an eighth person, who managed to escape during the abduction, is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. “I can tell you that they have been reunited with their families after the community secured their release. It is a sad experience, and we hope they will overcome the effects,” he added.

Ekundayo confirmed that the Edo State Police have been informed about the release, noting that the community is jubilant over the return of their members.

The Royal Father of Imoga, Oba Patrick Abudu, told journalists that he met with the victims on Tuesday, describing the community as being in a celebratory mood. “A large entourage went to receive them at the border of the community and Okene when the news of their release filtered in. It is like we are having a special festival. Everyone came out to rejoice,” he said.

Oba Abudu commended the unity of the community, saying, “Despite the sad ordeal, people were united to ensure our indigenes were released. With unity, everything is achievable.”

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, also confirmed the release of the victims. “Yes, I can confirm that the kidnapped victims have been released,” she said.

New Telegraph recalls that the victims were abducted on January 9 while lodging at Stay Boy Hotel on Imoga-Ibillo. The hotel owner, also an indigene of Imoga, was kidnapped along with the guests.

On January 11, the kidnappers initially demanded N100 million for the release of the victims. After negotiations, the ransom was reduced to N70 million and later to N40 million. On January 16, the kidnappers reportedly threatened to start killing the abductees if the ransom was not paid, demonstrating to the community and families that they were serious.