Edo Judiciary Backs Okpebholo’s Anti-Cultism, Anti-Kidnapping Campaign

Judges and legal professionals in Edo State have pledged their support for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s intensified campaign against cultism and kidnapping.

This was the outcome of a meeting held on Tuesday at the Government House in Benin City, where Governor Okpebholo hosted the Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa, along with a delegation of judges and legal practitioners.

Governor Okpebholo called for sustained collaboration between the judiciary and the executive in enforcing security-related laws, describing the current relationship between both arms as effective and productive.

“I appreciate the synergy we’ve enjoyed so far. I always get quick and helpful responses whenever I seek legal advice,” he said.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity, particularly cult-related violence and kidnapping, the governor noted the damaging effects of these crimes on the state’s stability and investment climate.

“There is a fight against cultism, and I am taking it very seriously. I need your cooperation. These crimes are a major setback to our economic development. We must bring them down to the barest minimum so we can feel safe again, our children can invest here, and their investments will be protected,” he stated.

The meeting followed recent legislative developments, including the enactment of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2025, and the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, 2025. The laws impose strict penalties, including a 10-year mandatory sentence for harbouring cultists, 21 years for cultists who cause injury or property damage, and capital punishment for kidnappers whose victims are killed.

Governor Okpebholo also acknowledged the structural challenges facing the judiciary, particularly staffing shortages, and pledged his administration’s support in strengthening its capacity to handle security-related cases.

Justice Okungbowa earlier highlighted the judiciary’s manpower constraints, noting that many professionals had left for better opportunities abroad. In response, the governor assured the judiciary of plans to address the gaps through targeted recruitment and institutional support.