Edo: Jubilation As Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative Brings Succour To 500 Women

Share

The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in collaboration with the office of the Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) recently visited Benin City, Edo State capital where they feted the people and empowered 500 women across the three Senatorial Districts of the state, with cash and different items.

It was a colourful and joyous occasion for the people who turned out in their numbers to receive the First Lady and her team.

For many of the attendees especially those that were gifted with different items by the First Lady, it was a memorable event that would linger for a long time and for which they are quite grateful.

Beneficiaries

The beneficiaries on the day were mostly market women who were given items that will aid their businesses and as well empower them to contribute meaningfully to their homes and national economy as traders and market women.

The items presented to them include; Deep freezers, microgas cookers, coconut oil pressers, generators, and industrial grounding machines.

These items are meant to support the women to either consolidate on their existing businesses or start up new trades that would elevate them and their homes economically.

Interestingly, on this day, it was not only the 500 women from Edo State benefited from this nationwide initiative of the First Lady rather the event held simultaneously in four other South-South states of AkwaIbom, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Delta states.

Commendation

Speaking at the event, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media Strategy and Publicity, Godswill Inegbe, in his welcome remark, expressed satisfaction with the initiative, noting that the donation marked a milestone for the State and Edo women.

According to him, the empowerment initiative is capable of, “unlocking the immense potential of our women, fostering economic independence, and creating sustainable opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“We recognise and deeply appreciate the noble objectives of this empowerment initiative, which is aimed at unlocking the immense potential of our women, fostering their economic independence, and creating sustainable opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“By equipping our women with these essential tools, we are strengthening their ability to build lasting livelihoods, thereby enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the inclusive and sustainable development of our nation.

“As a responsible and forward-thinking government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the economic empowerment of women, recognising it as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and societal advancement.”

The governor further added that the initiative is a clear demonstration of the practical implementation of several Sustainable Development Goals, which Edo State government has aligned with including.

SDG projects

SDG 1, (No Poverty); SDG 5, (Gender Equality); and SDG 8, (Decent Work and Economic Growth). On her part, representative of the First Lady and Coordinator, office of the First Lady, Edo State, Mrs Edesili Okpebholo Anani, said the empowerment programme is creating opportunity of economic growth for Nigerian women.

Anani disclosed that women empowerment is key to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 5 on achieving Gender Equality and empowering all women and girls.

She noted: “The items being distributed today are designed to equip women with the necessary tools and resources to build successful businesses and contribute to the prosperity of our great nation, Nigeria.

I am informed that a total of 2,500 women across the six geo-political zones will benefit from this empowerment programme.

“Today, it is the turn of the hardworking women of the South-South Zone, particularly from Delta, Edo, and other states, who have dedicated themselves to their communities.

Although River State is not participating in this event, we are providing items such as deep freezers, micro-gas cookers, coconut oil pressers, generators, and industrial grounding machines, among others.”

Empowering women

While the Senior Special Assistance to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Adefulire, who was represented by the Coordinate Surveyor, Ali Rano, said the initiative is a demonstration and a bold step by the federal government to empower Nigerian women.

Rano commended the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu for the Renewed Hope Initiative, noting that her bold steps has transformed the lives of many Nigerian women in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

This is as she disclosed, “Only a few weeks ago, we flagged off this programme in the FCT and across the six states of the North Central Zone.

That milestone underscored our resolve to drive meaningful impact across the country and today we have drawn on that momentum, indeed this initiative couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

“Let me from outskirt express our profound appreciation to Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her visionary leadership and unweaving dedication to improving the lives of women across Nigeria.

“The renewed hope initiative under her able leadership and guidance continued to serve as beacon of empowerment and economic transformation aligning seamlessly with our national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SGGs).

“Today’s programme is not just about distributing empowerment items, it’s about unlocking potentials, sponsoring economic independence and creating opportunities for women to strive by equipping 500 women per state and FCT with tools such as gas cooker, generators, deep freezers and grinding machines, we are strengthening their capacity to build sustainable livelihood and contribute meaningfully to inclusive machinery for development.’’

Share