Edo Islamic Council Applauds Appointment Of Ikhilor As Okpebholo’s SSG

Share

Edo State Islamic Council on Thursday expressed deep appreciation to the State Governor, Sen Monday Okpebholo for appointing Barr Umar Musa Ikhilor as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In a letter of appreciation to the Governor, signed by Alhaji Abdulazeez Igbinidu, Chairman, the Muslims umbrella body thanked the Governor for finding one of their own worthy of the appointment.

The letter read in parts, “It was with pleasant surprise and a deep sense of excitement that the Edo State Islamic Council received the news of the appointment of Barr Umar Musa Ikhilor, as Secretary to the Edo State Government.

“Surprise because the appointment though well deserved, was unexpected as it is the first to be given to a Muslim in the State in nearly three decades since the return to civil rule in 1999.

“We are humbled and deeply grateful to His Excellency for this rare privilege and we pledge on behalf of the Edo Muslims community to support and collaborate with your administration in the task of returning the state to the fast lanes of integrated development.

The Council expressed confidence that Barr Umar Ikhilor, a devout Muslim, philanthropist, experienced and dedicated public servant would justify the confidence reposed in him.

The Islamic Council revealed that their appreciation of the governor drew strength from the Almighty Allah’s commandment that Muslims appreciate those who assist them in the course of their life journeys, the same way they averred Allah charged them to obey those in positions of authority, just the Council promised to stand and ready to collaborate with the new administration as it undertakes the noble task of leading and serving Edo people.

The Council hopes that the State will witness remarkable progress, unity, and prosperity that will benefit all communities under the governor’s guidance,

The Council however prayed Almighty Allah SWT to guide, strengthen, and grant the Governor and his team the right wisdom to pilot the affairs of the State to His glory, and the service of humanity.

Share

Please follow and like us: