Edo Investment Promotion Office, Strengthens Ties With Japanese Investors

The Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO) has recently engaged 41 Japanese investors at the FDI Leaders Network Meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

According to Kelvin Uwaibi, the Managing Director of Edo State Investment Promotion Office,” the engagement was to foster collaborative efforts in key sectors of the economy and to showcase Edo state’s vast potential in agribusiness, manufacturing, retail, education, technology, fintech, and entertainment.”

Outlining the opportunities for prospective investors in these areas, while addressing the Japanese investors, Mr. Uwaibi underscored Nigeria’s market potential, with over two hundred million people, and emphasized the pro-business stance of the current government.

He assured the attendees of Edo state’s unwavering commitment to ensuring businesses thrive, pointing out the region’s distinction as home to Nigeria’s largest onshore gas reserves, ensuring reliable power supply.

Furthermore, Uwaibi said the government is committed to tailoring investment incentives to meet each investor’s unique needs while assuring total support from ESIPO.

He also emphasized the availability of essential infrastructure and the Edo State Government’s readiness to provide land for investors.