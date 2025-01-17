Edo Integrity Group Condemns EFCC’s Harassment Of PDP Witnesses

Share

A frontline socio-political group with membership across the 18 Local Government Councils of Edo State has condemned in totality, the harassment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on key witnesses of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

The group said the development was an attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC), government to derail the tribunal’s process in the state.

The group which made this remark in a press statement signed by its National Chairman, Apostle Jerry Oshodin, was reacting to some men who claimed to be EFCC officers who stormed a five-star hotel in Benin City on Tuesday in a commando manner to illegally arrest PDP star witnesses.

They said, “It is indeed reprehensible for the EFCC to allow itself to be used in this manner and it remains incomprehensible how the current government will want to use the EFCC to intimidate Nigerians.

“We hereby condemn in the strongest terms possible, this reckless and irresponsible action of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and do hereby demand an immediate discontinuance of all forms of harassment and intimidation of witnesses and other members.*

“The illegal interference and involvement of men and officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the PDP star witnesses must be stopped by the APC-led government as such has the tendency to undermine the process of the ongoing tribunal hearings.”

They also condemned the random shooting outside the court premises by some hoodlums who disguised themselves to be members of a said party.

They called on the Nigeria Police and all other relevant security authorities to rise up to the occasion and bring those hoodlums to justice.

