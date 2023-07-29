Edo: I’m Working Hard To Maintain Peace In My Domain –Enogie

His Royal Highness Osagumwenro Erosoyen is the Enogie of Uhogua community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. In an encounter with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, the Enogie spoke on his efforts to reposition his community, and the reconstitution of the leadership of Oka-Egheles as well as commending the Oba of Benin for the privilege and honour given him to serve his people. Excerpts:

As the Enogie of Uhogua community, what has been your experience since you assumed the position and what kind of support are you getting from your people?

Firstly, let me use this opportunity to thank God Almighty for His mercies and grace upon our lives. I also want to thank His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, for giving me the opportunity to serve my people as the Enogie of Uhogua community. It has not been easy, but we thank God for His mercies.

Yes, I took over from my late father as the Enogie, with the help of my elders; I think we are doing well. I have enjoyed great support from the community, and the people are also happy to have me as their Enogie.

What motivated the leaders of the community to reconstitute the Oka- Egheles’ leadership?

As you know, Uhogua is a fast growing community known for its agricultural prowess. It is also reputed to be a peace loving community with people who go about their daily activities peacefully. The community harbours the Home of the Needy Foundation that shelters over 4, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo, State.

I want to use this medium to tell members of the public that Uhogua is a peaceful community and our people are progressive and peace loving people. There is no crisis. How- ever, for the purpose of peace, unity and development, the community under my leadership, has deemed it fit and necessary to appoint a new head of the Oka-Egheles to fast-track development and unite the people for peace and development which have been our major concerns.

For us, the decision to put in place a new leadership became pertinent in order to right the wrongs of the past Oka-Egheles where criminal activities and crisis festered which had dragged the community backward. It was a unanimous decision taken by all the well-meaning people of my community.

When the people cried to you that there is a need for a change of Oka- Egheles’ leadership, as the new Enogie, what was your reaction to it?

Uhogua is a very peaceful community. I know that there are some rumors going on about disunity in the community and since I came back here, the elders and the women all came to me that nothing is happening, which prompted the change. The former OkaEgheles had been there for 12 years and no development was forthcoming.

But since I am here, I had to do the needful for the sake of development for every- body. The decision we took was a collective one and there is no division in the community. I am ready to accept back all those spreading the rumours of disunity in the community for the sake of peace and development.

I also want to say that there is no crisis in Uhogua, the era of crisis is gone, and our people must come out and support the newly appointed Oka-Egheles so that development can be achieved.

What do the people of Uhogua want from the state government in terms of assistance in advancing the cause of the community?

I use this medium to appeal to the state government to come to the aid of the community in the provision of basic amenities such as roads, schools, markets and health centres that would open up the community for development. I also advised the newly appointed executives to carry everyone along in the affairs of the community.