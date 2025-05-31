Edo IDPs Beg Okpebholo For Job Placements, Amenities

Share

Residents of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) located in Uhogua Ovia South East Local Government Area of Edo State, have appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo to assist them in job placements and provision of basic amenities.

Making the appeal was the Founder of the Home for Needy Pastor, Solomon Folorunsho while addressing children residents in the camp on the importance of education to nation building.

This is coming just as he made some requests from the state government with respect to employment and provision of basic amenities for residents.

“Currently we have over 25 graduates with high grades in various disciplines looking for Jobs, these are persons that have already lost hopes of life, but IDP gave those hopes and today many of them are graduates, many of them are in schools.

“We are appealing to the governor to help us. We have competent nurses that have graduated, done their inductions but on the streets looking for jobs and ready to serve Edo State. We are also in need of relief materials like food items, clothing, medical, note books, money for tuition fees etc.

He maintained that over 6,000 residents of the IDP camp needs urgent attention from the state government, most especially in terms of relief materials like food, clothing, medical, tuition fees and hostel accommodation for over two hundred undergraduate students who are studying in various Nigerian universities across the country.

“I think Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo is on the right side. He is a man with the heart of flesh. Despite the fact that our secondary and primary schools were not captured in the last children’s celebrations, right in this Home for the Needy, we have produced over two graduates in various disciplines, children that were raised from this IDP.

“Presently we have over 25 of them with high grades in sciences and other disciplines that are on the streets looking for jobs. We have produced first class graduates, one them is currently in the United States on scholarship for his master’s and PhD.

“Be that as it may, we are indeed happy with Governor Okpebholo’s face for humanity. We watched the children’s day celebration on TV, we like the governor’s commitment to the Girl- Child developmental initiatives.

“In the 70s down to the 80s, children were highly celebrated by governments on Children’s Day and Independent Day; the government was sensitive to activities that involve national celebrations. We pray to God to grant him the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to lead Edo.state to the Promised Land.

“Again, on behalf of over 6,000 students and adults in this centre, I want to personally appeal to Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo, our visionary Governor, to extend his hands of magnanimity to our centre the (IDP) in Uhogua. The previous government neglected us because of ours. These residents voted massively for APC because we know that Governor Monday Okpebholo will favour the masses,” he said.

