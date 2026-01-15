Edo: Hunters, Vigilantes Free Abducted Medical Doctor After 13 Days

An abducted medical doctor, Dr. Ibrahim Tahir, has been freed by hunters and vigilantes in Auchi, Edo State, after spending 13 days in captivity.

According to a viral video, Dr. Tahir was seen being helped into a waiting car by hunters and local vigilantes following his rescue.

The doctor was abducted alongside his brother, Abu Tahir, on January 2, 2026, at their residence in Auchi, Edo State.

The kidnappers had initially demanded a ransom of ₦200 million, which was later reduced to ₦100 million, but tragically, Abu Tahir was killed during the ordeal.

It remains unclear whether any ransom was paid by the family or otherwise.