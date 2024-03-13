Edo House of Assembly Plans to Serve Shaibu Impeachment Notice by Substitution

Edo State House Assembly yesterday directed that the impeachment notice on the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, be published in national dailies. This followed the alleged refusal of the deputy governor to acknowledge the notice served on him by the Assembly last week.

The Assembly took this decision on resumption of plenary on Monday, where the Speaker, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, alleged that Shaibu had rejected the impeachment notice served on him by the Assembly. He then directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to publish the notice on the Nigerian Observer newspaper and other national dailies.

Recall that Wednesday last week, 21 out of the 24 lawmakers signed an impeachment notice against the deputy governor on grounds of perjury, revealing of government official secret, with a seven-day ultimatum to respond. Meanwhile, a bill for a law to repeal the Edo State Fisheries Edict, 1991 and enact a law to regulate fisheries and other related matters in the state was deferred to a later date for hearing.