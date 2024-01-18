Edo: House Leader Impeached Over Indecent Dressing, Others

The Legislative arm of Owan West Local Government Council in Edo state has impeached its Leader, Hon. (Mrs.) Joy Ohonyon for allegedly divulging official information and improper dressing to the plenary.

The embattled erstwhile House leader was immediately replaced with Hon. Saturday Ohimai Ezomon after a unanimous vote.

Hon. Samuel Aweh and eight other members of the house jointly signed a petition for her removal, while the impeachment motion was moved by Hon. Felix Atiba and seconded by Hon. Elijah Ohimai.

The petitioners said the move was in accordance with section 19 of Local Government Law in Edo State as amended in 2002 and order 13, rule 3 of the standard order and rule of the legislative councils in Edo State,

The petition read in parts: “It is not only that Hon. Joy Ohonyon is not capable of presiding well at plenaries, she lacks the intellectual ability to lead.

“She is flippant and divulges official information. This is detrimental to the business of the House.

“Besides, she prevented plenary on different occasions, improper dressing to plenary and wrong use of parliamentary language.”

The former House leader could not be reached for comment.