May 27, 2023
Edo High Court Dismisses Notice Of Suspension Against Abure

An Edo State High Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Okey Aihamoje has dismissed the notice of suspension issued against the embattled national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, by some members of his Ward 3 Executive in Esan North East local Government Area.

The case was instituted by Abure and others against the ward 3 executive. In his judgment, Justice Aihamoje said the party ward executive in Ward 3 lacks the power under the LP constitution particularly Articles 17 and 19 and the Electoral Act 2022 as amended to remove the national chairman of the party.

The judge in Suit No: HUC/21/2023 imposed an injunction against removing or suspending Abure as the National Chairman until the National Convention of the party is convened. Aihamoje further stated that the purported ward 3 executive who suspended Abure acted outside the powers vested on it by the party’s constitution.

Reacting to the judgment, the Ward 3 LP Chairman, Comrade Thompson Ehiguese said the judgment has put an end to the antics of those he said were masquerading as members of the Labour Party in his ward. Counsel to LP, President Aigbokhan described the judgment as a landmark decision that will stand the test of time.

He said “Any decision taken on the void notice of suspension falls effortlessly. The Court in its decision emphasised that the role of ward executive in the Labour Party does not include the suspension of national officers of the party.

