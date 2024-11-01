Edo Health Insurance Scheme launches signup initiative

Share

The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme (EDOHIS) has launched a transformative Signup Initiative aimed at expanding healthcare coverage across the state.

This initiative seeks to enroll a substantial number of residents, reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for Edo State’s indigenes while enhancing access to efficient, sustainable, and high-quality healthcare services.

This pioneering program is set to directly impact the health and well-being of over 2,000 residents across Edo State, providing them with critical healthcare benefits.

Furthermore, the initiative will create 200 new job opportunities for local indigenes, fostering employment and community development.

Participants will also benefit from extensive training programs held across the state, building capacity and empowering the local workforce.

The nine-month initiative represents a commitment by the Edo State Government to strengthen healthcare foundations and build a healthier, more resilient community.

The Director General of EDOHIS, Dr. Rock Amegor, said the programme which started on Friday would be a game changer in the Edo State health sector.

“We have been on this for a long time and as we roll out, we are very positive that we will get responses that will be beneficial to our people in Edo and even beyond,” he said.

