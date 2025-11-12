The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, has declared that the state has witnessed remarkable strides across key sectors in the last one-year.

Idahosa, who spoke at a colloquium to commemorate Governor Monday Okpebholo’s one year in office, said the governor embarked on a mission to transform Edo State and restore hope to the people with courage and a deep sense of purpose.

Idahosa added that the strategic interventions, intelligence coordination, and strong political will deployed by the governor have yielded results in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security.

Idahosa stressed that the administration has remained focused in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“We have taken bold steps to reform our systems, strengthen institutions, and empower our people.

“In doing so, we have built enduring partnerships with development partners, the private sector, and other stakeholders to leverage resources, expertise, and knowledge that drive growth and development in our State.

“While we celebrate these achievements, we also recognise that challenges remain. We are mindful of the issues of poverty, unemployment, insecurity, and the deficit in road and other critical infrastructure, many of which had collapsed before we assumed office.

“We are not deterred. With determination and people-oriented policies, the administration of Okpebholo remains resolute in its mission to build a better Edo State, one where every citizen enjoys access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunity, and security.

“We are equally committed to enhancing the ease of doing business and creating a transparent, investor-friendly environment that attracts both local and international investments.”