Edo: Gunmen Shoot Driver, Abduct Passengers In 18-Seater Bus

An unidentified number of passengers travelling in an 18-seater bus have reportedly been abducted by gunmen in Edo State. It was learnt that the victims were abducted on the Sobe-Benin Road in Owan West Local Government Area of the state on Thursday last week.

It was also learnt that among the victims were students. The kidnappers, who are said to have contacted the family of the victims, are demanding N15 million ransom from each of the victims to effect their release. A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the gunmen who were hiding on sighting the vehicle reportedly emerged from the bush, shot the driver, which forced the vehicle to a halt and then kidnapped the passengers into the bush.

“The kidnappers, after injuring the driver, kidnapped the occupants of the vehicle into the bush, leaving the driver in a pool of his blood,” he said. He, however, said that people disclosed that it was Verydarkman (VDM), a social media influencer, who rescued the driver and took him to the hospital for medical attention. The Edo State Police Command has however not confirm the incident.