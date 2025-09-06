Edo: Gunmen Kill 8 NSCDC Personnel, One Other At BUA Cement, Abduct Expatriate

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed eight personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the BUA Cement Factory located in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that a civilian was killed bringing the total numbers to nine persons who were killed by the kidnappers.

A top officer of the agency in the state, who does not want his name in print, made this revelation to Journalists in Benin City.

He narrated that the gunmen abducted one of the Chinese expatriates, four persons were injured and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, while one civilian was badly injured.

According to him, the incident happened on Friday, August 5, 2025, at about 10 pm, when the officers were escorting five Chinese expatriates after a routine patrol at the company’s entrance, adding that four Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt.

He said, “The suspected kidnappers, armed with sophisticated weapons, ambushed the NSCDC personnel attached to BUA Cement Company, Okpella, Etsako East LGA, Edo State.

“The attackers laid an ambush at the company’s entrance. They opened fire sporadically, engaging NSCDC operatives in a gun duel.

“Despite the loss of personnel, NSCDC operatives successfully rescued four expatriates.

“The armed group escaped into the bush with one abducted expatriate.

“The surviving NSCDC personnel repelled further assault and secured four expatriates safely.

“The injured officers were evacuated and are receiving medical care,.”

Efosa said that the Edo State Commandant of the agency, Agun Gbenga, has long visited the scene of the crime and the hospital where the injured are being treated.

Efosa also said that joint security operations with sister agencies have commenced, combing the surrounding forest in pursuit of the perpetrators.

“As I speak with you, our personnel and other security agencies are combing the bush through which the kidnappers escaped.

“We are making every effort to ensure that the abducted expatriate is freed unhurt and the perpetrators are brought to justice,” Efosa said.