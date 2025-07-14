Edo: Gunmen Kidnap Chief Imam Of Uromi

The Chief Imam of Uromi and President of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Edo-Delta chapter, Sheikh Murtadho Muhammad, has report – edly been kidnapped by gunmen.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. yesterday at the Angle 90 area of Uromi, in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State Eyewitnesses said the Islamic cleric was abducted shortly after observing one of the daily prayers.

He had reportedly stepped out to buy food for his family when he was forcefully taken away near his residence.

Confirming the incident to news men, the Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Abdulazeez Igbinidu, described the act as inglorious and unacceptable.

He strongly condemned the abduction and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the Islamic leader. “I am hearing that they are asking for a very big amount of money and we don’t have such.

“Even if you have, if you do such a thing, you are encouraging them,” he said. The chairman called on the Edo State government to measure up and do everything possible to protect the ordinary citizens in the state.

“They are the ones that have the apparatus for security. So they should do everything possible to ensure that Imam is released unconditionally and without harm.

“Government should also put up all efforts to ensure that the citizens are able to sleep well with their two eyes closed and work freely without fear of kidnapping or assassination,” he said.

A family source said the suspected kidnappers had since reached out, demanding a ransom of N30 million. All efforts to get the confirmation of the Police Command in Edo yielded no result as its spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu neither picked calls nor replied to text message.