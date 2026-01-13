Edo: Gunmen Abduct Hotel Owner, 7 Others, Demand N100m Ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted eight persons lodged in a hotel at Imoga, Edo North, Edo State. The kidnappers are demanding N100 million for their release.

The Okpahi of Imoga Kingdom, Oba Patrick Obajoye, who disclosed this yesterday in a telephone conversation, said the victims were kidnapped at Star Boy Hotel on ImogaIbillo Road in Edo North.

He stated that the victims had gone to Ibillo for a function and decided to lodge for the night at Star Boy Hotel, which also belonged to an indigene of Imoga.

The king stated that the kidnappers came to the hotel in army uniforms and bought drinks, pretending to be waiting for someone. He noted that after a while, the kidnappers accosted the owner of the hotel and seized his two phones.

He said they also seized the phones of the others, tied their hand and led them into the bush on foot. He said, “As it is now, the kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N70 million.

When we begged for further reduction, they said one of the vehicles belonging to the hotellier should be sold to pay the ransom. “Eight of them are currently in the kidnappers den including one woman. The kidnap looked like an inside job if one considers the way the gunmen spoke to those negotiating the ransom.