Edo Guber: Why Uzodinma Was Replaced As Chairman Primary Committee – APC

Folowing the replacement of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma as the Chairman of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Edo state, the party on Thursday explained that he was replaced because of a national assignment.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka who briefed the media in the company of some other National Working Committee (NWC) members said the party did not envisage the primary lasting beyond a day.

He said the words ‘sacked or removed’ as used by some sections of the media were wrong as the party holds the Imo State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in high esteem.

Morka refuted any allegation of money exchanging hands among the NWC members and the Edo State governorship aspirants.

He however could not answer properly if the rescheduled primary was a result of inconclusiveness or a fresh primary.

Reading his text, he said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to reports in sections of the media suggesting that the Governor of Imo State, and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, was sacked or dropped as the Chairman of the Edo Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, and replaced with the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Bassey Otu.

“We wish to clarify that Governor Uzodinma was neither “sacked” nor “dropped”, as has been erroneously reported, but was unavoidably unavailable to lead the completion of the Party’s Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Process due to his prior scheduled attendance of, and presentation of a report, to the National Economic Council meeting today February 22, 2024.

“As a result, His Excellency Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross Rivers State, who was the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, graciously accepted to serve as Chairman, and to complete the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Process.”

It would be recalled that the APC NWC on Tuesday held an emergency meeting after which they released a statement that the governorship primary in Edo State would be completed on Thursday (Today).

The decision of the party sprang from the fact that three candidates were declared winners of the primary.

However, on Wednesday the party announced the governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu as the new chairman of the primary committee.

Morka, also said that the feelers from Edo on Thursday showed that the primary was in good progress.