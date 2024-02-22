Edo Guber: Why APC NWC Cancelled Result

…Otu Replaces Uzodinma

Investigations have revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje on Tuesday cancelled the Edo State governorship primary results and declared the exercise inconclusive over an alleged bribe. The primary was meant to pick the party’s candidate for the September election. While the chairman of the primary election com- mittee headed by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner of the exercise, the returning officer declared Monday Okpebholo as the winner.

On the heels of this, the NWC also stated that it had replaced Uzodinma with his Cross River State counter- part Bassey Out as the chairman of primary committee since Otu was Uzodinma’s deputy. And a parallel primary produced Anamero Dekeri as the candidate of the APC for the governorship poll.

However, a top source in the party claimed that the money was collected by some of Ganduje’s aides as well as some officials of the office of the National Organising Secretary. According to the source, one of the contestants alleged he gave bribe while another also alleged similar action. However, none of the two aspirants who gave the bribe could secure the ticket.

Sources said the two contestants who parted with the bribes reported the matter to the party and threatened to inform the President. According to him, the Na- tional Working Committee was forced to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to arrest the situation. A source the NWC insisted on the report of the Appeal Panel Committee before taking any action on the results. They also said it was wrong of the party to set aside the results without consulting Uzodinma.

Also, they cited what happened in Ondo State in 2016, when then-National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun, who conducted the primary that brought in the late Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, announced as the winner of the primary but some party leaders forced the NWC to cancel the results. Speaking further, the source claimed that there was a heated argument between the NWC members and Ganduje before the decision to cancel the results that produced Idahosa.