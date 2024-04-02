Edo Guber: We’ve Settled Our Disagreements, Ready To Win Election – APC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said they have put behind all the disagreements that arose before, during and after its governorship primaries and the party is now more united than ever before.

The opposition party in the State who stated this after a meeting held at the Benin residence of Senator Adams Oshiomhole which was the first since the conclusion of its governorship primary election that produced Senator Monday Okpebholo as its candidate and Rt. Hon Dennis Idahosa as his running mate, said the party is moving ahead and will win the gubernatorial election

The leaders were selected from the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Oshiomhole expressed delight over the prevailing unity of purpose among all leaders of the party, emphasizing on the need for all leaders to close ranks and work harmoniously.

He said “We have renewed our collective resolve to work for the peace progress and sustainable development of Edo state, that is what this election is about, the two candidates (governorship candidate and his running mate) are already fully employed so they are not going to the election because they are looking for jobs, they are elected, they already command respect with those elected a year ago, they now just want to expand so that the Edo communities across the Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North will have a governor that share their aspiration.

“The good thing about the APC candidates, is that they are products of the ballot boxes, transparent election under BIVAS Okpebholo emerged in Edo Central and Idahosa emerged in parts of Edo South so they are not strangers to the ballot and the good news to us is that they going to contest the election with people who have gone through ballot boxes before.”

The former deputy governor of Edo State and the leader of the party in Edo South ,Rt. Hon Pius Odubu said , “I am convinced that a new awareness is going to be born, the awareness that in Edo south we are tired of being referred to as the weakest link and with this I know and I believe that Edo South is going to deliver. Go and jubilate that Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa will give us victory in the election. Edo south is APC, we did it for Oshiomhole, we will do it for Okpebholo.”

“His counterpart from Edo Central, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd) said “The Esan people have been yearning for a period like this, the Esan people have canvassed for an experiment like this, the Esan people have prayed fervently for a day like this, I want to thank everybody from the nooks and crannies of Edo State that what we wished as an Esan agenda has translated into Edo agenda.”