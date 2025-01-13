Edo Guber: We’ll Reclaim Our Mandate From Okpebholo – PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday expressed confidence in securing victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting over the outcome of the September 21, 2024 Edo State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the exercise, but the candidate of the PDP Asue Ighodalo approached the tribunal to challenge the results.

In a communiqué at the end of its meeting, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary Henry Tenebe said: “The party reaffirmed its resolve to reclaim the mandate duly given to it by the people of Edo State in the last governorship election.

“It called for the continuous support and prayers of all party faithful and the people of Edo State as PDP and its candidate progress on this arduous journey.

“The meeting acknowledged and deeply appreciated the commitment, loyalty, and steadfastness of party members and faithful supporters across Edo State, urging them never to relent in their support and prayers for the party and its leadership.

“The attendees expressed grave concern over the current state of Edo under the APC. “The party observed with dismay that the State has suffered significant setbacks in the last few months.

“The PDP reaffirmed its unshakable commitment to the rule of law and upholding constitutional democracy in the state.”

Share

Please follow and like us: