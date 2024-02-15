Edo Guber: We Must Produce Marketable Candidate – Uzodinma

Amid the fear of an annotated candidate for the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket, the governor of Imo State and Chairman of the primary committee, Senator Hope Uzodinma has assured that his committee will produce a marketable candidate for the party.

Uzodinma stated this on Thursday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, after the inauguration of the Committees.

The two committees inaugurated were: The Primary Committee and the Appeal Primary Committee.

Uzodinma, speaking after the inauguration said, “Your Excellency, the governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu; members of the National Working Committee; leaders of our great party; and members of our committee for the Edo gubernatorial election, Your Excellency, Mr Chairman, it is indeed an honour to call on all of us as members of these two important committees to go to Edo State to midwife the process of selecting a gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming election. It is a thing of big trust, and we feel humbled.

“On behalf of myself and members of these committees, we want to thank you and the National Working Committee for this show of confidence and our prayer is that we work hard to justify this confidence imposed on us.

“Our party is a fantastic brand, very popular, and a good product. It behoves members of our committee to work in harmony with the local leadership of the party in Edo State to bring up a product that will look like our party and is easily marketable in Edo State.

“To the glory of God, we will do our best. We want to thank you and members of our party and urge you to also pray for us for God Almighty to give us the wherewithal to carry out this assignment.”

Earlier, while welcoming the guests the national organizing secretary, Suleiman Arugungu noted that the party is becoming a model of internal democracy and the committee has an onerous task of conducting a credible process.

“As a party, we have become a model of internal democracy and all we do must be done in such a manner so that all aspirants are aware of the transparent and inclusive manner of the emergence of candidates

“Let me on behalf of the national working committee say that we want you to hold yourself to the highest level of integrity in the task assigned to you.

“All twelve aspirants who purchased the forms have been cleared to partake in the exercise” Arugungu said.

Other members of the gubernatorial primary election committee inaugurated by the national chairman include: Former Osun state deputy governor, Mrs Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC flagbearer in Plateau state governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe; Umar Musa; Lawan Garba and Rabiu Suleiman will serve as the secretary.

Equally constituted is the membership of the Edo state gubernatorial election appeal committee, chaired by Barr. C.C. Udenwa includes the following members: Muhammad Zakaria Sarina; Udogu Anthony Chijoke; Muhammad Garin Ali and the scribe is Yunusa Mohammed.

The twelve aspirants cleared to partake in the direct primary on Saturday are Prince Clem Agba, Senator Monday Okpebholo, HE. Lucky Imasuen, Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Andrew Ize-Iyamu, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, Col. David Imuse (Rtd.), Gen. Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd.), Prof. (Sen.) Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Hon Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe.