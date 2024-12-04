Edo Guber: Tribunal Begins Sitting Dec 9

Share

The Election Petitions Tribunal is expected to begin sitting/pre-hearing on the petitions challenging the declaration of Governor Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the September 21 Edo State governorship election on December 9.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Muazu Bagudu, said this yesterday in Benin.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 22 declared Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election after polling 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 247, 274.

Dissatisfied with the results, the PDP and six other parties petitioned the tribunal. The 3-man tribunal headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi is expected to hear seven petitions.

The PDP is asking the tribunal to nullify the results of the election and declare Ighodalo as the winner.

