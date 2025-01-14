Edo Guber: Tribunal Begins Full Hearing Of Petitions Tomorrow

Share

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting over the outcome of the September 21, 2024, Edo State governorship poll yesterday adjourned until Wednesday for the commencement of a full hearing on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Asue Ighodalo challenging the declaration of Governor Monday Okpebholo as winner of the exercise.

This followed the application filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Okpebholo seeking an adjournment.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi on December 21 adjourned sitting until January 13 for the hearing on the petition and other petitions following the conclusion of pre-hearing of all petitions.

On resumption of hearing yesterday, the court’s Assistant Secretary Dayo Dahunsi informed said there was a pending application from the 1st and the 2nd respondents seeking adjournment of the sitting until January 15.

He stated that the application was premeditated upon the premise that lead counsel to the two applicants would be before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a matter slated for a definite hearing.

