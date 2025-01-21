Edo Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Hearing Over Petitioners’ Delay Of Witness Schedules

Share

The Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21, 2024, Edo state governorship poll Asue Ighodalo against the conduct of the exercise.

This followed a delay in the service of the petitioners’ list of witness schedules on the respondents When the petition was called, counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Monday Okpebholo, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kanu Agabi (SAN), Onyeachi Ikpeazu(SAN), and Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) objected to the petitioners’ quest to field witnesses in the proceedings.

They told the court that counsel for the petitioners only served them the witness schedule list a few minutes before the commencement of proceedings, claiming that the development denied them the time to adequately prepare for the cross examination of the proposed witnesses.

Ukala said: “In view of the tribunal directives on Saturday and the agreement reached by parties in the petition that list of witness schedules should be exchanged by parties at least a day before witnesses are called for each day.

“We expected that the schedule should be served on us yesterday (Sunday) through electronically or other means but counsel to the petitioners failed to do so. “We did not see any list till at about 9.50am before the resumption of hearing this morning.

