Edo Guber: Shaibu To Be Served Impeachment Notice By Substitution

Edo State House Assembly has directed that the impeachment notice on Edo deputy governor Rt. Hon Phillip Shaibu be published in national dailies.

This followed the alleged refusal of the Deputy Governor to acknowledge the notice served on him by the house last week.

The house took this decision on resumption of plenary on Monday where the speaker of Edo State House Hon Agbebaku alleged that Shaibu has rejected the impeachment notice served on him by the house.

He, then directed the clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai to publish the notice in the Nigerian Observer newspaper and other national dailies.

Recall that on Wednesday last week, 21 out of 24 lawmakers signed an impeachment notice on the deputy governor on grounds of perjury and revealing of government official secrets with a seven-day ultimatum to respond.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to repeal the Edo State Fisheries Edict 1991 and enact a law to regulate fisheries and other related matters in Edo state was deferred to a later date for hearing.