Edo Guber: Shaibu Raises Alarm Over Fresh Plot To Impeach Him

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State and aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the state gubernatorial election has raised an alarm over a fresh plot to impeach him following his emergence as the factional candidate of the PDP in the Thursday party primary election.

Shaibu, who has been having a running battle with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, said the fresh impeachment move was revealed to him by his team.

Speaking during a media parley with journalists from Edo State, in Abuja on Saturday, Shaibu vowed to carry on with his preparations even if doing so would cause his impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that the Returning Officer in the Edo PDP governorship primary and Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, last Thursday, announced Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the delegate election, having polled a total of 577 votes.

However, in the parallel primaries that took place at the Benin residence of the deputy governor, the Returning Officer, Bartholomew Moses, declared Shaibu the winner, saying he won “with over 300 votes.”

But Shaibu said he was the authentic candidate while describing the primary that produced Ighodalo, who is backed by Governor Obaseki, as nothing short of a social party attended by “people who wore aso ebi from all over the place.”

Shaibu, who defected to the PDP alongside Obaseki, in 2020 from the All Progressives Congress (APC), said his office has been subjected to all manner of degrading treatment by the governor, adding that he is the man to win the election for the PDP.

He said: “Even as we speak, my team has been calling me that, ‘Look at what these people are doing. They are saying they are going to impeach you, that you have gotten too far.’ They are threatening to impeach me.

“And I said, well, if fighting for my rights and all of us collectively fighting for our rights, which is in the constitution, can trigger impeachment, so be it; because fighting for my rights and saying I must contest the election is my constitutional rights and cannot be taken by anybody.

“So, if the constitutional right is why they will now trigger impeachment, the courts are there, they will interpret it.”

Shaibu, who described Ighodalo as “my far elder brother,” however, urged the PDP to know that the lawyer-turned-politician does not have what it takes to win the poll.

“If the party wants to win the election, they will not go for Ighodalo. If the party wants to win the election, the people have spoken, and they have spoken very loud and clearly.

“If people can stand bullets to say this is who we want, then the party should follow that direction,” he added.

The deputy governor said that he has appointed former APC Deputy Chairman, Edo State Chapter, Pastor Kenneth Asekomhe, to chair a committee to reach out to Ighodalo’s camp to forge a common front for the PDP in the election.

“He is the chairman of the committee that I have set up to reach out to the Ighodalo group for us to have a discussion to see how we will go because it is only him who is not on board,” he said.

Shaibu also said he is working with the National Vice Chairman (South-South), Mr Dan Orbih.

“The leader of the legacy coalition is Dan Orbih. We are working together and that is why Ighodalo must join the legacy coalition because the coalition is those that were in APC that moved to PDP to meet those that were already in PDP.

“Those that were in PDP that we met are the legacy. The coalition now is that we joined the old PDP moving together because we don’t want to hear new and old PDP and that is why we call it a legacy coalition,” Shaibu stated.

On whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the primary election that produced him, Shaibu spoke affirmatively without going into details.

"INEC and the party were there but I will not disclose a lot. If we don't go to court, fine. But if we do go to court, all this information will be unveiled," he added.