Edo Guber: Shaibu Drags Ighodalo, INEC, PDP, Others to Court

The crisis in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday got messier as the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, dragged Dr Asue Ighodalo, the PDP and INEC before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the party’s primary held on February 22, 2024.

Shaibu is seeking an order of the court to nullify the 2nd Defendant’s purported Edo State governorship primary election which took place at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin-City on February 22, where the 4th Defendant, Ighodalo, purportedly emerged as the governorship candidate of the party.

The deputy governor through his counsel, Doyin Awoyale, SAN, is also seeking an order of the court to direct the 2nd Defendant to withdraw forthwith, the Certificate of Return issued to the 4th Defendant, having emerged from an invalid and unlawful governorship primary election conducted contrary to the provisions of the 2nd Defendant’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

He further sought an order of injunction restraining the 4th Defendant from parading himself as the duly nominated governorship candidate of the 2nd Defendant in the coming Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 21, this year.

The originating summons reads in part: “An order of injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from accepting and/or recognising the name of the 4th Defendant as the governorship candidate of the 2nd Defendant in the 2024 Edo State governorship election scheduled to be conducted by the 1st Defendant on September 21, 2024, among others.