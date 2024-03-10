Edo Guber: Protest Over Alleged Plan To Impeach Dep Gov, Shaibu Continues

Hundreds of the PDP members and supporters of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu in Edo North on Sunday continued their peaceful protest over the alleged plan by members of the State House of Assembly (EDHA) to impeach the Deputy Governor.

Recall that Shaibu has been at the receiving end following his move to succeed his boss, Gov Godwin Obaseki, in office. He was given seven days to respond to allegations of perjury and revealing of official secrets on the 6th of March by the Edo State House of Assembly, as the house commenced an impeachment process.

The alleged impeachment process was seen as persecution by his supporters who have been protesting the process in Edo North since then.

The Sunday protesters under the aegis of Edo North PDP Rescue Movement, ENREM, first converged at the popular Jattu Junction, Etsako West LG with placards in the early hours of the day. They later marched around the major streets in Etsako West LGA before converging at the popular Jattu Junction where they addressed the press.

The protesters carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “We say no to the impeachment of Philip Shaibu” and “We say no to the persecution of Philip Shaibu; “Shaibu should be rewarded for his loyalty, not persecution. ” Give peace a chance,” among others.

The protesters advised the Edo State House of Assembly to, “focus on providing good legislative governance for Edo people which they represent, rather than engage in fruitless ventures of impeachment that brings no food to the table of hungry Edo people who suffer the brunt of bad governance and poor representation in the State.”

They particularly reminded the Speaker of the State House Assembly, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku to listen to the voice of reason rather than work against the interest of Afemai, his own people who elected him to represent their interest.

Leader of the protesters, Hon Festus Owu while addressing the media accused those behind the said Impeachment as those who in the past benefited from the good gesture and kindness of Philip Shaibu.

He condemned the roles of Edo State Governor, His Excellency Mr. Godwin Obaseki in the said impeachment and reminded him of the inalienable and fundamental rights of Shaibu to express his desire to be elected governor of the State. In his words.

“Any party that wants to win the election must believe in coherence, must believe in resolving the problem facing them and not exacerbate it. Every man has the right to contest an election, Philip Shaibu has expressed his willingness to contest to be Edo State Governor and anyone stopping it is deliberately returning the State to the era of godfatherism”.

He also told Agbebaku not to become a puppet and rubber stamp Speaker in the hands of enemies of our State who do not mean well for the people.

The leadership of the PDP National Working Committee was not left out. Owu described their silence as questionable, unacceptable and accepting of being part of the ongoing evil in the State, saying that their silence is a clear leadership failure.

He told the party to do the needful and save the party from imminent collapse. In his words: “If you tell a man not to farm in your farmland, it does not mean he will not farm that year”.

What the state desires now more than ever is peace, adding that all stakeholders should join hands with the Governor and the Deputy to ensure peace in the state and in unity collectively mobilize support across the State to win the governorship election.