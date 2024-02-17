Edo Guber: PDP’ll Win Despite Internal Crisis –Imhandegbelo

Hon. Louis Imhandegbelo is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a former Senior Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on political matters, a business mogul, grassroots politician and the current Chairman of Esan South East Local Government Council in Edo Central. He spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN in an interview.

How did mark your 100 days in office as local government chairman?

Actually, there is nothing special about marking 100 days in office these days because of the bad economic situation in the country. I came into the office and discovered that nothing was working. I inherited a lot of problems left by the previous administration that need urgent solution. I didn’t waste time in calling for a crucial and critical meeting with major stakeholders in the council. So, I marked 100 days in office showcasing what I have been able to achieve within that period. With the economic situation across the country, there is no sensible person elected by the people that would want to waste his resources on unproductive ventures because there are a lot more things to do than wasting the council’s revenue on parties.

Insecurity in Esan South East as regards bandits, kidnappers and other criminals has been a major concern for the people, how have you been able to combat these?

The issue of insecurity is not a matter for one day. You and I know that insecurity is one of the biggest problems Nigeria is battling with right now. So, to fight it won’t be a day’s job, it requires the efforts of every right think- ing Nigerian. Yes in Esan South East, Fulani herdsmen have been obstacle to the wheel of progress of farmers. Kidnapping was a daily occurrence in Esan South East, but today ‘am elated to say that my administration has been able to checkmate it and we have drastically reduced it. I won’t like to tell you our secret, but I am proud to say that kidnappings and other criminal activities have become things of the past in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State. Our farmers can now go to their farms without fear of being killed or kidnapped.

You are currently spending money on abandoned projects in the Local Government, why not start new ones?

This is my local government, during my electioneering campaign, I promised the people that I will fight insecurity, complete all the abandoned projects in the local government, and also carry out empowerment programmes that will touch virtually all the wards in the LGA. Now back to your question, there are a lot of projects to be done, I cannot start new ones when abandoned ones are there. I take a cue from our master, the Executive Governor of the State, Mr Godwin Obaseki. If you go round the state, you would see that he completed all the abandoned projects before delving into new ones. I don’t believe in making noise on the pages of the newspapers, a visit to Esan South East will convince you. We are very committed to the plight of our people. As a matter of fact, we ensure that they enjoy the dividends of democracy. That is the primary aim of this administration and by the special grace of God, we will get there.

As a chieftain of the PDP and a local government chairman, the primaries of the governorship election is on the way, how credible do you think it will be?

This is not the first time we are conducting party primaries in the state. Irrespective of political party affiliation, Edo State is a very peaceful state, we are all politically enlightened and conscious of our political environment. Who will fight who, party primaries would be conducted in our great party, the PDP, and the best candidate would emerge. It is after the primaries that we will queue behind the man the party must have chosen to carry our flag at the general election. In my local gov- ernment, our votes are for the PDP.

Dr. Asue Ighodalo, seems to be gaining ground among other governorship aspirants in the state, do you think he is credible and deserving of the office?

In fact Dr. Asue Ighodalo, is more than credible, he is a man that has seen it all. I’m totally in support of his political intention and ambition. He has eagles eyes, there is need for continuity in governance. He is coming at a time that Edo State needs someone like him to continue where the outgoing governor will stop. He has the blessings of the people of Esan South East.

But don’t you think the crisis in Edo State PDP will affect the party’s chances at the polls if is not resolved?

The PDP is one united family, there is no crisis anywhere. Infact the All Progressives Congress (APC) is more in deep crisis than the PDP. Our crisis in the PDP is a family problem and it would be settled.

Will you say Governor Obaseki has done well in the past seven and half years that he has been in office?

It is a blind man that will say that Governor Godwin Obaseki has not done well. The is a blessing to Edo State, he is a governor with high taste. Just drive round Benin City, the state capital, and see massive infrastructural development done by the Governor. He has touched virtually all areas; education, health, security, empowerment, and he has attracted massive foreign investment into Edo State. He actually deserves commendation from Edo people. He has laid a solid foundation for the next governor to leverage on. The 2024 Edo State governorship election will be smooth, credible, transparent free and fair.