Edo Guber: PDP Holds Congress In 17 LGA

Ahead of the February 21, 2024 governorship primary, the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday conducted a Local Government delegates congress.

The local government delegates congress took place simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state except Etsako Central local government.

Recall that last Saturday, the ward congress election for Etsako central local government was cancelled due to the alleged abduction of nine electoral officers while on their way to the local government for the conduct of the ward congress.

The nine PDP electoral officers were allegedly kidnapped at Jattu community, in Etsako West local government.

18 delegates are to be elected across the 18 local governments with one delegate each. With the exception of the Etsako Central Local Government Congress.

In Oredo Local Government Area, 35 delegates voted while one was absent.

The congress which was option A4, was conducted by two PDP officials from the National Headquarters, Abuja and monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral (INEC) in the presence of security agencies.

The PDP officials who conducted the congress are Owolabi Kayode and Farida Umar.

At the end of the exercise, Osaro Idah emerged as the elected delegate for the local government. The other two aspirants Martin’s Osakue and Aguebor Sunday were absent.

Owolabi Kayode, who declared Idah, the elected delegate, commended the delegates for conducting in a peaceful manner.

He described the exercise as one of the best, as it was devoid of any rancour.

In Ikpoba Okha local government, Solomon Idehen emerged winner of the local government congress with 28 votes while two other contestants, Mr Johnbul Igbinosu and Mr. Best Imade didn’t turn up for the election

Speaking with journalists at the Western Boys High School, Yusuf Bukhari, a member of the People Democratic Party (PDP) described the congress as the best ever conducted by the party since 1999.

He said the congress was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the official of the PDP national electoral officers from the national headquarters of the party.

According to him, INEC needs to copy the way PDP conduct its delegate so that Nigeria can move forward.

Also at Eghosa grammar school, the designated venue for Egor local government, the exercise was peaceful, as party faithfuls turned out in large numbers to elect their delegates.

Security operatives from the Nigeria Police, the Edo State Security network and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on ground to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

A Chieftain of PDP in the area, Mr. Festus Omoregbe lauded the delegates’ election and described it as the best ever conducted by the party.