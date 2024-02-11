Edo Guber: PDP Holds Congress In 17 LGA

Ahead of the February 21, 2024 governorship primary, the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday conducted Local Government delegates’ congress.

The local government delegate’s congress took place simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state except Etsako Central local government.

Recall that last Saturday; the ward congress election for Etsako central local government was canceled due to the alleged abduction of nine electoral officers while on their ways to the local government for the conduct of the ward congress.

The nine PDP electoral officers were allegedly kid- napped at Jattu community, in Etsako West local government. Eighteen delegates are to be elected across the 18 local governments with one delegate each, with the exception of Etsako central local governments congress.

In Oredo Local Government Area, 35 delegates voted while one was absent. The congress which was option A4, was conducted by two PDP officials from the National Headquarters, Abuja and monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral (INEC) in the presence of security agencies.

PDP officials Owolabi Kayode and Farida Umar, conducted the congress At the end of the exercise, Osaro Idah emerged the elected delegate for the lo- cal government. Other two aspirants Martin’s Osakue and Aguebor Sunday were absent.