Edo Guber: PDP Chieftain Urges Ogbeide-Ihama, To Reconcile Factions Ahead Of Election

The Edo Central Senatorial Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Archbishop Anthony Okosun has urged one of the leading aspirants in the gubernatorial election, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to see to the reconciliation of the warring.

According to him, Governor Godwin Obaseki and Chief Dan Orbih’s factions of the party, if not, the party may lose the election to the opposition APC or the Labour Party.

He maintained that the two factions in the party must work together in order to present a formidable force for the election.

Okosun made the assertion at the party Senatorial Secretariat in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area when he led other leaders from the zone to host one of the party guber aspirant and two times Member of House of Representatives, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Okosun, who used the analogy of the man who after laboring hard to milk his cow, but out of anger lost the milk and the cow as well, appealed to Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama to help bring the two factions in the party together.

The clergyman stated that without unity in the party, neither Governor Obaseki nor Dan Orbih’s faction of the PDP would win the governorship election in Edo even with Arch Angel Michael as the candidate.

He said: “I want to beg you (Ogbeide-Ihama), our labour shall not be in vain so that at the end of the day, we don’t labour for the APC or Labour Party to enjoy. You (Ogbeide-Ihama) are fully aware of the faction in PDP as you are not a stranger in the party.

“God has put you in a position to help us to reconcile. Because as long as that faction is there, PDP will not go to Osadebe House (Edo State seat of power). One faction can not do it.

“We did it in Edo Central and we lost the Senatorial seat. We lost the National Assembly (House of Representatives) seat. Today, the ants are drinking the milk”.

Continuing: “Please, help us to pull the two factions together. As I said in Abuja, if one faction, let’s say the governor’s faction will go to heaven to bring Archangel Michael without the other faction, he will contest and fail.

“If the other faction, let’s say Dan Orbih’s faction will go to heaven to bring Arch Angel Michael, he will contest the election and fail.

“But if the two of them will join together and go to hell and bring the devil, they will contest the election and win. Therefore, I am begging you, please use your good office to bring peace to the party.

“Osadebe House is for PDP. Let us not continue to fight so that at the end of the day, APC or Labour will not go there”, he advised

While commending Ogbeide-Ihama for being a true party man despite issues of the past, Okosun assured the aspirant that his message would be taken to the people, just as he admonished him to put the interest of the party at heart.

Earlier, Ogbeide-Ihama told the Edo Central Senatorial leaders that his visit was to formally inform them of his ambition and as well solicit their nominations during the PDP primaries.

He promised to replicate his developmental strides in Oredo federal Constituency across the state and vowed to be governor for all the people in Edo State if elected.