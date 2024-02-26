Edo Guber: Party Is Supreme, APC Nat’l Vice Tells Idahosa

With the crisis that has risen from the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Edo State, the South East National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Ijeomah Arodioghu has asked Hon. Dennis Idahosa to accept the supremacy of the party.

It would be recalled that Idahosa was announced the winner of the primary that was held on February 17 by the governor of Imo State and Chairman of the primary, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

A few days later, the national leadership of APC declared another primary setting aside the one conducted by Governor Hope Uzodinma. The party made the governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu the chairman.

Gov. Otu however conducted the Edo State governorship primary on February 22 and declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the primary.

Okpebholo, who was declared winner of the primary by Giv.Otu was issued the certificate of returns on Saturday 24 by the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje in the company of other National Working Committee (NWC) members.

However, since Okpebholo was declared the winner of the Edo APC primary, Hon. Idahosa and his supporters have been protesting against it.

Hon. Idahosa has threatened to approach the court over the declaration of Okpebholo as the winner of the Edo APC governorship primary.

Also, some of his supporters who stormed the APC National Secretariat on Monday threatened the leadership of the party, stating that Idahosa should be declared the winner of the primary.

In their letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje titled: Petition against the conduct of the unlawful, embarrassing and undemocratic gubernatorial primary elections to select APC’s candidate for the governorship election in Edo State scheduled for September 24, contrary to section 84 (4) (b) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Article 20.4 of the constitution of APC (as amended in 2022.), the said,

The said primaries of 22nd February 2024 did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 as aspirants were not given equal opportunities of being voted for by party members at the designated centres at the wards that make up Edo State. The party members present to vote did not have their votes cast recorded by any known office of the party’s National Secretariat. Quite clearly the result sheets used did not flow from the reality on the ground in Edo State.

The group, in a statement read by its spokesperson, Innocent Ogedengbe alleged other infractions in the primary that produced Okpebholo.

However, fielding questions from some journalists on the primary result, the APC National Vice Chairman South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogu said, “The party is supreme.

“Whatever decision the party has taken, one should submit to that decision. And I will plead with Idahosa to submit to the decision of the party. But I do not have facts to judge the outcome of the first primary which was declared inconclusive or the second primary.

“I think Hon. Idahosa has his right in the constitution of Nigeria and within the constitution of the party to express his feelings. But I believe the first thing is the family; it is to submit to the decision of the party.”