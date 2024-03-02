Edo Guber: Parties Get INEC’s 20-Day Deadline to Upload Candidates’ Details

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties wishing to field candidates for the September governorship elections in Edo State, up till March 24 to upload personal particulars of their nominated candidates (Forms EC9 and EC9B respectively), to its dedicated online portal.

INEC in a statement issued by the National Commissioner responsible for Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, said the portal for the submission of the nominated candidates, will open at 9.00am on Monday March 4 and automatically shut down at 6.00pm on Sunday March 4.

Okumekun stated that access code to the portal would be available for collection by the National Chairman of political parties from Friday, March 1 and that it is “To help political parties to ensure seamless nominations and that the commission is once again organising a refresher training for two liaison officers per party. “The training commences Friday 1st March 2024 and ends on Monday 4th March 2024.

The venue is the media centre at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.” The National Commissioner stated that the media centre will also serve as the help desk during the period of nomination of candidates in case any political party needs assistance. He noted that “20 days are enough to upload the nomination forms of only two candidates per party (governorship candidate and running mate). Therefore, there is no reason to request for extension of time and none will be granted beyond Sunday 24th March 2024.”