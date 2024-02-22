New Telegraph

February 22, 2024
Edo Guber: Otu Announces Fresh APC Direct Primaries

The Governor of Cross River State and newly elected Chairman of the  Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee for All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bassey Otu, has said that a fresh shadow poll would be conducted in the 192 wards, across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Otu, who briefly addressed reporters at Lushville Hotel and Suites, Gapiona Avenue, Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin, revealed that last Saturday’s controversial primary election had been cancelled.

Details later…

