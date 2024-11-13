Edo Guber: Okpebholo Sworn-in, Unveils 5-point Agenda

Share

The newly-elected Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, who was sworn-in yesterday, unveiled his administration’s fivepoint agenda, with a promise to deliver on them in the next four years. The governor disclosed this in Benin City, the state capital, after his swearing-in ceremony.

Okpebholo listed security, infrastructure and road development, affordable healthcare, water and food sufficiency, and value driven education across the state.

He said: “The welfare of our citizens is top priority for us. To achieve this, we shall implement programmes carefully outlined in my five-point agenda, designed to grow robust economic growth and improve the lives of our people.”

While hailing Edo people for their unwavering support, the governor promised not to betray the people. “My dear people of Edo State let me start by thanking God Almighty for His grace and incredible blessings. Democracy has triumphed again in our dear state.

For me, this is a humbling moment; made possible by you all. His words: “I want to use this opportunity to thank you for your peaceful conduct during the 21st September, 2024 governorship election. Today, you have officially given me the mandate to preside over our dear state as governor for the next four years.

“We will not betray this confidence you have reposed in me and the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa.” While bemoaning incessant cases of kidnapping and other violent crimes, Okpebholo said: “For a long time now, our people have become victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes.

To end this ugly situation, we will be firm in dealing with criminals and improve the security of our land so that farming and other business activities will flourish again.

“The deplorable condition of our roads has made it difficult for people to move from one part of the state to another. Our policy to develop road infrastructure is targeted at constructing roads, drainages, and bridges to ease transportation for all. We shall immediately commence work to make the roads passable again.

“We are also ready to partner with the Federal Government, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, those in the Diaspora, and other stakeholders, to develop our state across all sectors.” Okpebholo said his administration will support small businesses and market women with soft loans.

“Our teeming youthful population will not be left out. We shall support them to acquire relevant skills for self-empowerment. My administration shall immediately swing into action to recruit teachers and rebuild the deplorable classrooms. Tertiary education will be strengthened in many ways, too, to ensure quality education.

Share

Please follow and like us: