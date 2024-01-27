Edo Guber: Ogbeide-Ihama Urges PDP Members Not To Sale Their Votes

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the Edo State governorship election, an aspirant on the platform of the party and a former House of Representatives member, Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has met with leaders of the party in Edo North Senatorial District, where he passionately urged them to support his ambition.

The governorship aspirant who was received with funfair in Auchi by leaders of the PDP drawn from the seven local government councils in Edo North, urged them not to sell their votes in the forthcoming primary slated for February 22nd, 2024.

Ogbeide-Ihama, who represented Oredo Federal Constituency in the 8th and 9th National Assembly, warned the delegates-to-be that if they sell the votes in the forthcoming primary, they would have another four to eight years to suffer.

The PDP governorship aspirant who further declared that Edo State Government House is not for sale, added that “it belongs to us, we will keep and save it. It is the right time to take what rightly belongs to you.”

He added: “I want to plead to you not to sell your tomorrow and continue with the pains you are passing through. We cannot afford to suffer for another four or eight years. So, I want to plead with you to vote wisely in the forthcoming primary. Votes Ogbeide-Ihama and let’s build Edo together.”

Ogbeide-Ihama who lamented the state of roads across the state, assured the PDP members that if given the opportunity to govern the state, he would fix all the bad roads and also use his expertise in human relations to collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure all the roads belonging to the government at the centre are fixed.

He said: “We know the problems across the state. I can see the bad roads leading to this place. It may be a federal road, but the Federal Government and state governments can collaborate to fix it.

“The things I did as a House of Representatives member were not all from my pocket. I was collaborating with the Federal Government and concerned authorities to do all that.

“When you understand human relationships, you will never have problems with the Federal Government. When you understand human relationships, you will not have problems with politicians who help you. When you understand human relationships, you will not have problems with traditional institutions. I don’t have human relationship issues. I will work for you, I will develop our state,” he said.

The governorship aspirant warned those “working to reap where they do not sow” to desist from such.

Responding to the governorship aspirant, Edo North Senatorial Chairman of the PDP, Sherriff Idenobemeh, said Ogbeide-Ihama has done enough for the party hence he deserved to be given the governorship ticket.

“We must reward him by giving him the ticket. Legacy has suffered enough, we must not sell our votes,” he declared.