Edo Guber: No Cause For Alarm Over Apapa’s Letter To INEC – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has assured its supporters that the purported letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by former members led by Lamidi Apapa, to recognise Anderson Uwadiae Asemote and Monday Ojore Mawa as the gubernatorial and deputy governorship candidates, will not invalidate the election of Olumide Akpata as its candidate for Edo governorship election.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the group did not conduct any primary election known to the electoral body.

“INEC knows that there was no primary; it did not supervise any other primary but the one conducted by the party led by Barrister Julius Abure,” it added.

The statement noted that the acknowledgement of the letter by INEC did not imply recognition or acceptance of its content, noting that “in every corporate or governmental institution, letters or any correspondences are received with a stamp of acknowledgement.”

It, however, urged the commission to verify signatories of any future correspondences as it concerns the Labour Party, before acknowledgement.

The party stated that there was a crisis in the Apapa camp, adding that the former National Youth Leader Anselm Eragbe who was a member of the group, disclaimed them and called for the withdrawal of the submitted names from INEC.

In the disclaimer, Eragbe reportedly accused the Apapa group of insulting the sensibilities of the people of Edo State, by imposing “Labour Party gubernatorial and deputy governorship candidates without conducting any valid gubernatorial primary in Edo State.

“We have maintained that the acting leadership tenure of Apapa and three others expired on November 30, 2023, and that no concerted effort has been made to correct or cure that constitutional defect to re-establish legality based on the May 3, 2023, NEC resolution in Bauchi State.”

The LP said the Apapa group was simply seeking recognition, to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

According to the statement, INEC officials led by the state electoral commissioner observed its primary where Akpata was elected as Labour Party candidate on February 23.

“Labour is thereby urging Nigerians to distance themselves from any other list other than that of Barrister Olumide Akpata as the only candidate being sponsored by the Labour Party.

“We also use this medium to especially appeal to the media to stop progressing with this fictional narrative.

“There is no faction in the Labour Party. If you are still in doubt about the authentic leadership of the Labour Party, please check the website of the INEC.

“Stop sympathising with some undemocratic elements that have vowed to destroy the very institution we are working hard to protect,” the party appealed.