Edo Guber: More Crisis In PDP As Aggrieved Officials Call For Cancellation Of Delegates 

There seems to be more division in the leadership of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as some aggrieved leaders on Wednesday rejected the outcome of the Ward Delegates Congress held on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

This is contrary to the position of the state Chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi that last Sunday’s Ward Delegates Congress was the most well organized in the country in the history of the party.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Ogie Vasco in a statement said the process that led to the exercise was faulty and that despite complaints to the National Working Committee (NWC) they did not take the expected action.

He said that the decision to reject the exercise was after a “cursory overview of the whole charade put up by the state government and certain individuals in the NWC”.

Vasco said the leaders noticed that “The agents of Governor Godwin Obaseki, made the stipulated venues inaccessible to the other nine aspirants and their supporters by flooding the venues with armed thugs that were hostile and intimidating, and would only grant access if an individual was going to vote for the pre-selected delegates in favour of the Governor’s aspirant. Consequently, no voting was conducted in 92% of the stipulated venues.

“The office of the National Organizing Secretary published three conflicting letters on the composition of officers in charge of the congress both at the wards and local government areas. The last letter consisted of names of serving government officials in Edo and Delta States. This irregular act had earlier been communicated to the national leadership of the party by the nine aspirants so affected.

“The materials for the conduct of the purported Congress had been deposited with the state governor who is an interested party in this Congress, for days prior to the stipulated date. Where is the fairness the NWC has preached in the various engagements with stakeholders leading to this Congress? These and other infractions observed need to be addressed properly.

“Consequently, the leadership of the party calls on all party faithful to join in the call to right the wrongs of the sham perpetrated last past weekend. And also call for a total cancellation of the exercise,” he said.