Edo Guber: More Confusion As Dekeri Declared 3rd Candidate For APC Primary

There was more confusion on Saturday as Local Government returning officers for the 2024 Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election declared Anamero Sunday Dekeri the winner of the contest.

Spokesman of the LG returning officers, Mr Ojo Babatunde who announced the result on Saturday night said Dekeri polled a total number of 25,384 to defeat his closest rival Dennis Idahosa who scored 14,127 votes.

Babatunde said: “Hon. Dekeri haven met the requirements of the law and scored the highest valid votes cast have been declared winner of the election and returned elected.”

Dekeri is the member representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. A total of 12 aspirants were screened and cleared for the direct primary by the National leadership of the party.

Meanwhile, Mr Hope Uzodinma, Imo State governor and Chairman of the primary election committee also declared Hon. Dennis Idahosa winner of the exercise.

Also, the returning officer for the primary, Dr. Stanley Ugboajah declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the APC candidate.