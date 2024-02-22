Edo Guber: LP Confirms Abure, State Chair’s Arrest

The Labour Party (LP) has confirmed the arrest of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, and the Edo State Chairman Kelly Ogbaloi, by a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Service (DSS).

The reason(s) for the arrest was not cleared at the time of filing this report, but the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said the party was told by a police source that the arrest was in connection to a protest letter by one of the expelled member of the party loyal to Alhaji Lamido Apapa faction.

The leadership of the Labour Party has been a contest between Abure and Apapa, since after the general elections.

Ifoh stated in the statement that the party had “a very successful delegate election in Benin ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled to hold on Friday.”

According to him, Abure and the party’s governorship aspirants had kept a scheduled security briefing with the DSS on Wednesday where the National Chairman was arrested after the meeting.

He added that the effort by some party leaders to have access to the Zone 5 headquarters of the Nigeria Police where the party leaders were held, was turned down “due to the huge crowd of party supporters who were expressing their displeasure over the arrest of Abure.”

The statement claimed that the arrest was to frustrate the governorship primary “and possibly interrupt the party’s participation in the governorship election.

“The source also confirmed that the arrest was not unconnected to the ongoing party primary and the possible candidate that will emerge which the state government is vehemently opposed to.”

Deputy National Chairman of the party Dr. Ayo Olurunfemi, in the video post, however, said that no form of intimidation from the highest quarters would stop the party from concluding the process leading to the emergence of the Labour Party government in the state.