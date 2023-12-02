Edo Guber: LP Aspirant Warns Against Bidding For Guber Tickiet

One of the strong contenders for the governorship ticket in Edo State on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Prince Egbe Humphrey Omorodion has cautioned those relying on the inducement of delegates to get the party’s ticket ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial election to perish such thoughts, warning that they will be disappointed.

The LP aspirant in a media chat with newsmen said the ticket of the party is not for the highest bidder, but rather for the man who is prepared, willing and ready to serve the people of the state with integrity and commitment.

He, however, noted that the Labour Party is a distinctive party with a unique ideology, maintaining that the party is ruled by credible ideas and not moneybags.

He urged those seeking to emerge as the party’s candidate ahead of the 2024 governorship election to sell their solutions to the people.

“The Labour Party is a different political party from the rest. What makes us different is that we are new, young and vibrant. We are not the old stock of politicians”, he noted.

READ ALSO:

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

While insisting that money politics had its time, Omorodion, a finance and medical professional urged the people of Edo to vote to liberate themselves from unemployment, poverty and insecurity.

He said, “There will be surprises because, in the primaries, the people are going to look for aspirants with a real manifesto that is implementable.

“They will look for people who have experience, young people who can come out and actually work to improve the lives of the people”.

Omorodion, a senior Obidient diasporan, philanthropist and the Chairman of Labour Party UK said he is on ground to serve his people.

“We the diasporans, it is our time to come and bring that change. We have experienced what good governance is all about and that is what will import into our country, so that our families and communities can enjoy it” he stated.

While underlining that the time has come to convert the brain drain to brain gain, the Edo Prince who has lived overseas in the past three decades said he has a network of high-profile individuals and organizations that would be instrumental in transforming Edo into a global focus because of giants strides that will be recorded under him as governor.

He expressed optimism that the Edo state chapter of the party will ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.