Edo Guber: Issues as Shaibu joins race

Despite the cold war between Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu and his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the former has made up his mind to officially join the race for the 2024 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Shaibu’s ambition has put him at loggerheads with Obaseki, who is not disposed to his deputy taking over from him. Explaining why he threw his hat into the ring, Shaibu said his decision to contest the 2024 governorship election was informed by the need to implement practical governance to address the developmental challenges of the state. He noted that experience, capacity and knowledge are some of the factors separating him from anyone desirous of succeeding Governor Obaseki, adding that he had all. Shaibu further noted that there was no convention or agreement on zoning, adding that since the return to democracy in 1999, the PDP had yet to give its governorship ticket to any aspirant from Edo North.

His words: “Edo people are in dire need of practical governance, and we cannot afford to experiment again with someone who does not understand the politics and needs of Edo State. Everywhere, including the international scene, people are clamouring that governments should not be pushing projects that are not needed. So, we need to do need assessment. You will not know the needs of the people when you don’t live with them. “For me, competence and experience should be the watchword. Who is competent, and more experienced and who will hit the ground running from day one if he becomes governor? Are we going to experiment with a new person again and the person will spend the first four years learning on the job and the next four years trying to embezzle and set up businesses in the name of consolidating on his first term? “I have been in the system. I understand the debt profile of Edo State and I know where I can get funding to put up structures in the state.

I am not coming to learn on the job. I am not coming to experiment. The problem we have had in the system is that we have had too many seminars, and workshops but there is no time to implement the outcome of these seminars."

Deputy gov dismisses zoning c Shaibu, however, said he is not desperate to be Obaseki’s successor, noting: “I am not insisting on contesting. The ambition of becoming deputy governor was not mine but I made myself available. The ambition to be governor is still not mine but I am only making myself available. Don’t forget that the destinies of the people are connected and interwoven. There is no convention in Edo State on the issue of zoning, politically, traditionally or at conferences where we met to say this is how we want to have our politics zoned.” On whether it is the turn of Edo Central, which last produced a governor in 2007, Shaibu said: “If you check out those that have been governors in Edo State, there is nowhere you will see the issue of zoning. We had four governors from Edo South, two from Edo Central and only one from Edo North. When you look at the PDP, the party has never given its governorship ticket to any candidate from Edo North. If I get the ticket of the PDP, I will be the first candidate of the PDP from Edo North since 1999.

“Anyhow you look at it, equity and fairness show that Edo North should produce the next governor. When people want to whip up sentiments out of ignorance and perceived incompetence, they come up with ethnic and religious sentiments. If I become governor, I won’t be governor of Afenmai. I will be the governor of Edo State. “I saw when Oserheimen Osunbor was governor, I saw when Adams Oshiomhole was governor and I work with Obaseki as governor. I know the mistakes of them all. I also know the things that were beneficial to Edo State that Osunbor, Oshiomhole and Obaseki did. We will amplify the good things and not repeat the mistakes. You can only do this if you are a part of the system.” Although the rift between Obaseki and Shaibu is far from over with the governor reportedly rooting for an aspirant of Edo Central extraction, Shaibu said the PDP remains the party on which platform he hoped to realize his ambition. “I am still consulting and in the coming days, the outcome of my consultation will be made public. My first option is PDP, the second option is PDP and the third is PDP. PDP wants to win the election and if it must win the election, the party must listen to the voice of the people.

“I have told them that I am a PDP member and am sure I will get the PDP ticket. They are mobilizing for me to get the ticket. They have told me some parties I should not go to, but I won’t reveal that to you now. They have told me a particular party I must not go to. I am a street man and even the governor will attest to the fact that I always preach the street message. I bring the street perspective to all our conversations. If I get the PDP ticket, the people will see my street credibility. “I am not going into governorship to build estates. The only estate I owe my children is their education. Those who know me know that I am not a friend to bankers. I have sunk boreholes, and renovated many schools with private monies as deputy governor. ‘I have built churches and mosques. I am not an advocate of keeping money in the banks. I have conscience; I am a Catholic.” Obaseki not willing to support The rift between Shaibu and Governor Obaseki started when the deputy governor showed interest in succeeding his boss. His decision did not go down well with the governor who felt Shaibu’s true intention was to undermine his authority. It was alleged that Shaibu did not formally inform his boss of his intention and embarked on consultation over his ambition, apparently with the intention of informing the governor at the appropriate time.

However, Obaseki appeared unwilling to support his deputy’s ambition. The governor was also said to have appealed to his associates who were interested in the governorship race to focus more on ensuring that the administration finished well and strong. Since the feud began, the governor has stripped his deputy of state responsibilities he had once controlled such as revenue supervision and sports administration in the state. The governor also ordered the disbandment of his media crew over what the state government described as an ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Midwest Referendum at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub. Many political watchers of Edo State believe that Obaseki’s strong body language against his deputy’s ambition may not be unconnected with his alleged desire to cede the PDP’s ticket to Edo Central Senatorial District, a zone that is expected to produce the next governor of the state based on the unwritten agreement of power-sharing in the state. The zone has consistently insisted on fairness, equity and justice. Edo South and Edo North have dominated the governorship since 1999.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who hails from Edo North Senatorial District, was governor for eight years between 2009 and 2017. Governor Obaseki who succeeded Oshiomhole is from Edo South and it is expected that the next governor should come from Edo Central for equity, fairness and balancing of power rather than Edo North where Shaibu comes from. The crack between the two men manifested, when Shaibu approached a Federal High Court in Abuja and alleged that the governor and the state House of Assembly were plotting to impeach him. The court granted the deputy governor an interim restraining order pending the proper determination of his application. Shaibu’s search for legal protection came to Obaseki as a shock, setting the stage for the feud that lasted for months and dominated major political discussions in the state and Nigeria. The state House of Assembly and the governor denied knowledge of any plans to impeach the deputy governor.

Obaseki in his reaction accused him of disloyalty and planning to overthrow him because of his desperation to become the next governor of the state. According to him, “Shaibu went to Abuja and was boasting that he has connections in Abuja, that he has people in the National Assembly that they are all with the president now that they will take care of him if he cannot get the ticket in PDP he knows what to do. I kept quiet and said I thought we were together. But what struck me, and I have never said this to anybody, is that after I proclaimed the House of Assembly, we were now going to elect officers.

“He was in Abuja; he came back that day. I am the chief security officer of this state. I get any information I need. However, I have the responsibility to keep quiet and use the information properly. My deputy called the leader of APC, telling him that during the elections the next day, particularly the election of the speaker of the House of Assembly he has five members who are loyal to him and that he would like the seven members of APC to work with his five members of PDP to produce the next speaker. “As far as I am concerned, that was not working in our common interest. Why would the deputy governor seek to have another speakership candidate outside what the governor wants? Are we working together? That was when I knew we had a problem. That the deputy governor has become so desperate to take over.”

Obaseki also described the rift between him and his deputy as unfortunate, sad, and avoidable because “the people know where we are coming from and what we have gone through. What has happened in the last few months is strange. I thought we came together and will leave together and let the people say you have done a great job and they will now make the decision themselves.” The battle ahead With Shaibu joining the race, speculations in the state indicate that he may not survive the actions of his principal, humiliation and annihilation that lie ahead. Since Obaseki is determined to cut him to size and clip his political wings, some political watchers believe that the embattled deputy governor should eat the humble pie and toe the path of honour. They believe that since genuine reconciliation is not feasible, it will be best for Shaibu to tender his resignation letter. Rather than resign as many people advised, Shaibu took the reverse route by apologizing to his principal and begging for forgiveness.

He apologised after his investiture by Catholic Men Organisation Nigeria, CMN. He said: “There is no problem about it. Like I have always tried to prove, I am a loyal servant and nothing has changed. I took a personal vow to support my governor and you can see my Catholic people are here. When I took a vow with God, nothing can change it and I wish that the relationship that we had will come back in the next few days and weeks. “I miss my governor and by the grace of God, He will touch the governor’s heart and touch all of us and even those that are between us. I mean well. If there is any mistake I have made as a human, it is not out of wickedness because I know I’m not wicked. I have a very clean heart. I want to use this medium to appeal to Mr. Governor that if there is anything I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together. My Governor, I’m sorry and I need us to work together.” With Shaibu already securing campaign office in Benin City, the coming days and weeks will be interesting in Edo State, with his supporters expecting to officially declare his ambition in the coming days. Notwithstanding his experience and capacity, Shaibu will face stiff challenges not only from the governor but also from the political class and citizens of Edo Central Senatorial District across the world.