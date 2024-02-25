Edo Guber: Intrigues Of Party Primaries, Zoning

The Edo 2024 Governor- ship Primaries have come and gone, but the intrigues, and political horse trading that characterised the emergency of the candidates of the three major political parties – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC)and the Labour Party(LP) – will linger longer, even as the parties prepare for the guber election on September 21st ,2024.

For the ruling People Democratic Party(PDP) in Edo State , the emergency of a corporate lawyer and astute banker, Asue Ighodalo , popular known as (AI) was not surprising as all oppositions to his emergency both from the Legacy Group faction of the party and the deputy gover- nor, Comrade Philip Shaibu seemed to have been deflated ahead the primaries.

Ighodalo, who is from Edo Central Senatorial District ,a zone that has not produced a governor since the present political dispensation,enjoys the support of the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki,from Edo South , with 16 years (Igbinedion, Obaseki administrations), while Edo North Senatorial District has 8 years of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration.

The contest for the PDP ticket was between the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu (from Edo North), Asue Ighodalo,Arthur Esele, Anselm Ojezua, Omosede Igbinedion. Others were Osaro Onaiwu, Martins Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru, Felix Akhabue and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama. Omosede Igbinedion and OgbeidIhama withdrew from the race.

The deputy governor, Philip Shaibu stayed away having organised a parallel election at another venue, where he emerged as the candidate with 300 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that produced the Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Monday Okpebholo,as the candidate was more dramatic as an earlier result announced by the Imo State Governor , Hope Uzodima,at the Protea Hotel as against the INEC approved Lushvile Hotel venue gave the ticket to Hon Dennis Idahosa (Edo South) with 40,452 votes, while Okpebholo was said to have scored 100 votes.

The Lushvile Hotel was besieged by political thugs who disrupted the collation and announcement of results half way, injuring journalists and destroying their gadgets including video cameras, laptops and phones.

The same thugs also busted the party secretariat, destroying files and furniture while cooking and eating as they laid siege for days, insisting that the state Exco should be sacked. Sensing danger, as three persons – Idahosa, Okpebholo and Dekeri- at different venues were announced winner of the election , the National Working Committee (NEC) ordered that Edo APC Governorship Primaries Committee headed by Imo Governor,Hope Uzodimma, re- turn to Lushvile Hotel to collate results and announce it.